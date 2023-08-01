Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 44,582 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of TSM opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $514.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

