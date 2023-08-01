Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 535,174 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,845 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 535,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LEVI. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

