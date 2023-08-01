Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 286,642 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Morphic by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $228,234.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,275.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,458. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. TheStreet raised Morphic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

