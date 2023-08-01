Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 397,897 Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 397,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 25.41. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,774.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,542.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

