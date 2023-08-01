Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 665,785 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 665,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $256,101. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

