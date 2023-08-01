Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total transaction of $1,819,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

