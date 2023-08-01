Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NMIH opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

