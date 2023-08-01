Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,911.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $194.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average is $145.02. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

