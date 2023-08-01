Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

