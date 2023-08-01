Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.12 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,246 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

