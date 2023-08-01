Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 19.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -195.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

