Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.