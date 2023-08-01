Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $10,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.84%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

