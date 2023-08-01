Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,563 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.