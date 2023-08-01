Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.83 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 93.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

