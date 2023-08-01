Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $760,651,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

