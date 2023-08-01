Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.67.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

