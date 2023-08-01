Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $22,982,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,136,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 1,602,565 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,875,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $13,975,000.

VRRM opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

