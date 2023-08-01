Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $885.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

