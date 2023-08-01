Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,384,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,232,000 after buying an additional 315,197 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $29,086,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSE BKD opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

