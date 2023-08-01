Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,148,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in PTC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 926,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after buying an additional 271,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PTC by 597.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PTC by 1,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 191,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.46.

Insider Activity

PTC Trading Down 0.6 %

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,694,534 shares in the company, valued at $838,490,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,547 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,784. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $145.81 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.