Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

