Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.88 Million in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTYX. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $127,170.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,123.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $127,170.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,123.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,394 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,346. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

