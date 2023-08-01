Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.96 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

