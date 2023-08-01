Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after buying an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after buying an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,952,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total transaction of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at $22,260,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $10,410,515. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PEN opened at $303.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,895.68 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $328.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.58.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.