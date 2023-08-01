Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

