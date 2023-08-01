Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $920.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,975.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.