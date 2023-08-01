Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,096 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,146,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 22.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of DIN opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $944.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

