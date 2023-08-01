Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 230,779 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 443.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of CVI opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

