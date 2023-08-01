Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,465 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

