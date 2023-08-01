Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 62 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

ESS opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.38.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

