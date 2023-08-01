Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 326,952 Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 326,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KNTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.62. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.56%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

