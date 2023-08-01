Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $225.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $234.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.17.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

