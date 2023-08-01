Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 429,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135,244 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRN opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

