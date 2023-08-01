Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 428,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AROC. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

