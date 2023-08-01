Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,664 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.