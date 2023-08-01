Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,541 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,374 shares of company stock worth $15,344,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

