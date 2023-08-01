Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 129,838 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after buying an additional 160,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

WTRG opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

