Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,644 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $109,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ventas by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

