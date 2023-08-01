Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,701 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $446.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.