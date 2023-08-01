Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 196,822 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 75.1% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

