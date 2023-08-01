Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

