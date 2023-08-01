Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,715 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 95.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,485.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

