Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 288,911 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFF opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

