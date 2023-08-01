Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,370 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

CINF stock opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

