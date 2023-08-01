Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,608 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

