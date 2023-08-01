Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,752 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.0 %

PAGP stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.