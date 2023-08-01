Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,233 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 526,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.22.

Insider Activity

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

