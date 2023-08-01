Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,334 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

