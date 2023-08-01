Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

